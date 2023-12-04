Silas Eugene Bledsoe “Muscles”, 89 Published 9:02 am Monday, December 4, 2023

Silas Eugene Bledsoe “Muscles”, age 89, departed this life on Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Claiborne Health and Rehab in Tazewell, TN after a brief illness.

He was born to the late Tim and Flossie (Lemons) Bledsoe on January 13, 1934 in Hancock Co, TN. Gene was saved and baptized in 1975 and became a member of Wolfenbarger Chapel Baptist Church. He was given the nickname ‘Muscles’ early on in life which always raised the question “How did he get the name, when he is so little?” Ironically, this always gave everyone a laugh because of his small stature. Gene always enjoyed being outdoors, going foxhunting, fishing, pitching horseshoes, and playing cornhole. Most of his latter time, you would find him sitting on the porch with his binoculars watching for deer and turkey. His favorite treat was going to the Frostee Freeze for a vanilla milkshake. Generally wherever the kids were playing, you would find Gene right in the midst. He was always a big kid at heart, that never seemed to age.

In addition to his parents and four infant siblings: Grace, Paul, Bernice, and Timmy; Gene was preceded in death by his brothers: Ike and Glen Bledsoe; sisters: Sarah Harlen and Garnet Scott; Sister-in-law: Ruby Bledsoe; brother-in-laws: Raymond Scott Sr. and Roger Seabolt; nephew: James Edward Bledsoe.

Survivors include brother: Billy (Nora) Bledsoe, Sr. of Moundsville, WV. Sister: Sue Seabolt of Tazewell, TN. Nieces and nephews who he thought of as his own: Tim, Kathy, Rick, Donna, David, Junior, Tammy, Tina, Shannon, and Sherri as well as several great nieces and nephews. Special cousin: Betty Wolfe. Best buddy: Jeff Gibson. Sister-in-law: Jewell Bledsoe Taylor. And a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday December 4, 2023 from 4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday December 5, 2023 at 4 PM in the Seabolt-Wolfe Cemetery in Hancock County.

Officiating: Rev. L.J. Ellis and Rev. Paul Gilbert Jr.

Singers: April and Rev. Paul Gilbert Jr.

Pallbearers: David Bledsoe, Shannon Bledsoe, Jeremy Irmeger, Zach Sberna, Jordan Scott, Kenneth Johnson, Storm Ramsey, and Kenneth Gibson

Honorary Pallbearers: Tim Bledsoe, Rick Bledsoe, Junior Scott, Fred Lane, David Gilbert, and Ronnie “Cuz” Crumley

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements