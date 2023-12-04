Steven D. Murphy, 55

Steven D. Murphy, age 55, of Speedwell, TN was born June 30, 1968 and passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023. Steven accepted Christ at an early age, he was saved at home and maintained his faith and connection with God throughout his life. During his lifetime Steven was a man of many talents and ambitions. When he first left high school Steven started his own computer business; where he did everything from selling them to setting them up for businesses and fixing them for individuals. Steven started and was a squadron commander for the Civil Air Patrol, he loved to fly and was a fixed wing airplane pilot as well as a helicopter pilot. After leaving the Civil Air Patrol he started working at the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department where he worked part time at the jail and part time as a pipe insulator, while also helping take care of his father. Steven also found time to pursue higher education, he got his associate degree in criminal justice and numerous certificates that he gained over the years while working in the police department. Steven moved on to working for the Tazewell Police Department for a number of years. After leaving the Police Department Steven went on to become a SRO at Powell Valley, where he won the hearts of the students he helped protect. Steven served as a county commissioner in his district for 4 years. His next endeavor after Powell Valley was to go to LMU to become a police officer and later became the site coordinator for LMU in Knoxville. But no matter what Steven did he always made time to take care of his mother in any way he could and she needed. Steven was preceded in death by his father Doug Murphy, maternal grandmother Magdalene Robertson, paternal grandparents Thomas and Estelle Murphy, cousin Brad Greer, as well as several other relatives. He is survived by his mother Frances Murphy. Grandfather Ralph Roberton. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday December 4, 2023 from 4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in Harrogate. The graveside will be held Tuesday December 5, 2023 at 11 AM in the Robertson Family Cemetery. Obituary: Rev. Johnny Parker

Minister: Rev. Mitchell Keck

Pallbearers: Travis Bailey, Blake Laws, Dewayne Napier, Bobby Ellis, Billy Hensley, Jason Pabon, Mark Lamb, and Schyler Redmond