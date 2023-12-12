LMU Law names new student services director Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law Vice President and Dean Matt Lyon has announced the promotion of Hesper Capps to director of student services.

“Hesper’s counseling background and years of experience working with both our law students and undergraduates at LMU make her the perfect choice for this new position,” Dean Lyon said. “We are fortunate to have her supporting our students’ personal and professional development from new law students to lawyers who are prepared for the challenges of practice.”

Capps first joined LMU in 2014 with the Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanity and Social Sciences. Capps later joined the staff of LMU Law in 2017. Since that time, she has served as the student services and academic success faculty assistant. In her new position, Capps will provide support to students in all facets of their law school experience. She will be directly responsible for the formulation, scheduling and coordination of student programs and events. She will also be a primary figure at the law school helping students balance their lives with the rigors of law school.

“I consider it an honor and a privilege to take on this new role,” said Capps. “The students have always been the part of my job that gives me purpose. I am excited for this opportunity to continue to serve our students and help them reach their greatest potential.”

A graduate of the University of the Cumberlands, Capps received her Bachelor of Science in clinical psychology in 2021 and a Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling in 2023. Capps is currently pursuing her PhD in Institutional and Organizational Psychology, with a research interest in law school mental health. Capps is also a National Certified Counselor.

The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law is located in Knoxville’s Historic Old City Hall Building. LMU Law is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of lawyers to provide sound legal service in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU Law, call 865.545.5303 or visit us online at Law.LMUnet.edu.