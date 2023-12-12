Producers eligible for livestock drought recovery help Published 10:49 am Tuesday, December 12, 2023

BY STAFF REPORTS

The Livestock Forage Disaster Program is accepting applications to assist those who lost grazing abilities due to drought conditions this year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture/Farm Service Agency announced the program which carries a Jan. 30, 2024 deadline for all applications.

The program provides compensation to eligible livestock producers suffering grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned or cash-leased land or for any fires on federally managed land.

Qualifying drought-intensity levels are determined via the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Claiborne County livestock producers are eligible to apply for 2023 LFP benefits for grazing losses on improved pasture mixed forage.

Alpacas, beef cattle, bison, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, ostriches, reindeer or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland are eligible for the program.

The FSA recently updated LFP policy to expand program eligibility to include additional income-producing grazing animals like horse and ostriches that contribute to the commercial viability of an agricultural operation. Livestock used for hunting and consumption by the owner along with horses and other animals that are used or intended to be used for racing a wagering remain ineligible.

Producers wanting to participate must complete a CCC-863 application with all required supporting documentation no later than the deadline of Jan. 30, 2024 for 2023 losses.

Livestock producers interested in applying for LFP should contact the Claiborne-Union County Farm Service Agency Office by calling 423-626-3811 with any questions concerning eligibility and specific livestock and forage crops.

For a full list of eligible counties and pasture types, log onto the FSA LFP webpage.

More information in USDA disaster assistance is available at: farmers.gov/recover.