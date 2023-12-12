Tornado clean up continues Published 12:09 pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023

THE CENTER SQUARE

States of emergency were declared across Middle Tennessee and repair efforts continued Monday following tornadoes that left at least six dead in the state over the weekend.

Three deaths occurred on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area of North Nashville while three more were reported in Clarksville.

Emergency management officials warned residents who had property damage about the potential for scammers in the wake of the storm.

“Storm-chasers follow storms in the hope of a quick buck and many unlicensed contractors take advantage of homeowners who face uncertainty,” Montgomery County officials posted on social media. “BBB is warning those affected by Saturday’s tornadoes to beware of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors looking for a business. Although not all storm chasers are scammers, they may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they cannot deliver.”

Metro Nashville Police shared aerial footage of the Nesbitt Lane area where Joseph Dalton, 37, Floridema Gabriel Perez, 31, and her son, Anthony Elmer Mendez, 2, died. Perez’s 7-year-old son and Dalton’s 10-year-old son were both inside their respective homes at the time and taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, just more than 6,000 Nashville Electric Service customers remained without power after there were up to 45,000 NES outages after the story, according to Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee viewed the impacted areas of Clarksville, Gallatin, Hendersonville and Madison with Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan and state officials on Sunday.

“Though our state has weathered significant storm damage, Tennesseans are resilient,” Lee said after the tour. “Today, we’ve seen a picture of hope as state & local officials & nonprofits have provided critical support to families & communities across Middle Tennessee.”