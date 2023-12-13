Clark added to community leadership board Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Claiborne County resident Karyn Clark is among those chosen to be a part of the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Association of Community Leadership for the upcoming year. Clark spearheaded the Leadership Claiborne Classes of East Tennessee and is the current President/CEO of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce.

The outfit serves as a resource to help build, support and enhance community leadership development in all 95 counties throughout the state.

In total, 105 leadership programs are represented by 27 individuals from across the state as part of the association’s membership roster. Adults, youth and seniors participate in leadership development programs as well as alumni associations that represent communities from across Tennessee.

The association says its future goal is to have every community leadership program working with them as members to advance leadership development inside the state.

Four corporate sponsorships from Dillard Door, Love Worth Finding Ministries, The Tennessee Valley Authority and Cary E. Vaughn invest in the program. The goal is to allow the program to expand available resources in the hope it will further its mission.

“Our mission is to be a resource for the growth and development of existing as well as new leadership development programs across the state,” said Judy Renshaw, Executive Director. “We invite leadership programs, their board members and alumni to attend our fall 2024 Annual Leadership Conference this year in Cookeville, Tennessee on October 23-25. The Conference is just one of the great opportunities we provide for networking, growth, sharing of best practices and recognition of the great job being done in each of our counties across the state by leadership development programs…..creating leaders to lead our communities and state now and in the future.”

The Tennessee Association of Community Leadership recently recognized the contributions of board members who are retiring at the end of the year. Those individuals are Cindy Schueman, IMPACT Leadership located in Middle Tennessee; Lynn Tucker, Leadership Brentwood, also from Middle Tennessee; and Ellen Wilhoit, Leadership Sevier from East Tennessee.

Others elected to the board are Chairman Mark Hutchins, who is a board member of IMPACT Leadership; Vice-Chair Kathy Parks, representing Youth Leadership of Roane County in East Tennessee; and Judy Renshaw, TACL Executive Director.

Board members also from East Tennessee are Leadership Monroe County resident Brandy Gentry; Courtney Hutcheson with Youth Leadership Knoxville; Leadership Morgan County member Lisa Collett; and Kathy Parks, with Youth Leadership Roane County.

For more information about becoming a member and the benefits of doing so, contact Judy Renshaw, Executive Director, TACLResources@gmail.com or log onto: www.leadershiptennessee.com

.