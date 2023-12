Grainger tops Cumberland Gap Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The Cumberland Gap boys basketball team fell 81-58 Tuesday to Grainger.

Grainger’s Shawn and Turner combined for 41 points and led the Grizzlies to the win.

Kolton Goins and Brady Harris scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Cumberland Gap.

Ethan Powell and Kaleb Powers both had eight points, Noah Younts had six and Colton Jones had five for Cumberland Gap.

— Claiborne County Sports Zone