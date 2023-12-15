Philip Mark Daniel Daniels Published 10:32 am Friday, December 15, 2023

Philip Mark Daniel Daniels, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Claiborne County Hospital.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a lifetime farmer and cattleman. He was a member of the Middlesboro, Kentucky Seventh-Day Adventist Church were he served as a deacon.

He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Daniel; sister, Mary Joan England; infant babies; and nephew, Micheal Dele Tuttle.

Philip is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Virginia Nichols Daniels (Ginnie Ann); son, Daniel Lee Hayes Cheeks; mother, Delorse Daniels of Harrogate; sister, Elizabeth Yvonne Lambert of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; niece, Amy McGhee of Powder Springs, Georgia; nephews, Eric England of Douglasville, Georgia, and John Tuttle of Rogersville, Tennessee; special friends, C. F. Long, Loyal Howard, Jim Murphy, Howard Baer; special friends from the food give-away at Flat Gap, Shorty Godfriaux, and James Ripley; and fur-babies, Smokie and Reesie.

Funeral services were Dec. 12 at the Middlesboro Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Mykal Ringstaff officiating. Burial followed at the Nichols Cemetery on Johnson’s Ridge in Sneedville. Pallbearers were Eric England, Tom England, John Tuttle, Elmer Collins, James Anderson, William Welch, Don Reed and Shorty Godfriaux. Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate is honored to serve the Daniels family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.asvalleychapel.com.