Sheila Delph Published 11:26 am Friday, December 15, 2023

Sheila Gail Lane Delph, age 66, of Tazewell, was born Jan. 14, 1957 and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. She was saved at an early age at home and was a member of Raven Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy John and Marjorie Jacqueline Epperson Lane; mother-in-law, Callie Delph; brothers-in-law: Kenneth Harvey, Sr., and Tommy Singleton all of Tazewell.

She is survived by her Husband of 35 years Paul Junior Delph of Tazewell; daughter, Shanna Elizabeth and husband Michael C. Franklin; mamaw’s boys, Garrison Lane Sampsel, Jaxton John Sampsel; and grandson to be all of Caryville; sisters, Joyce Ann Lane Harvey; Debra Kay and Doug Lane; Katherine Belle Lane; niece Lauren Jacqueline Rouse;l friends Peggy Meyers and Janice Lasley; sisters-in-law, Susie Greene, Janie Campbell, Kathleen Delph, Barbara Young, Hazel Daniels, Grace Pollard and Lucy Bray, Anna Bishop; brother-in-law: Kyle Delph; and a host of family, friends and all of her pets that she loved dearly.

Services were Dec. 13 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel Wednesday. Interment followed at Epperson Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kenny Harvey, Trevor Harvey, Jared Singleton, Billy Hatley, Johnny Delph and Jeff Estes, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Lee Delph, Richie Young, Beau Singleton, Kenny Dale Harvey and Michael C. Franklin.

Coffey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.