Shirley Blakemore Campbell Published 2:49 pm Friday, December 15, 2023

Shirley Blakemore Campbell of Harrogate, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 14, 2023. She was born May 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Sewell C. Blakemore and Ruth Leonard Blakemore. She was saved at an early age at Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she still remains a member. She was a hairdresser for many years, later working at Commercial Bank and Community Trust Bank for 47 years. Shirley enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching all her animals. Her family was her pride and joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, J.T. Campbell, brother Wayne Blakemore, grandparents Cameron and Faye Blakemore, Neal and Pearlie Leonard, as well as many aunts and uncles.

Shirley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Johnny and Debi Campbell, granddaughter Courtney Campbell, sister Barbara Fultz and husband Stewart, sister-in-law Donna Blakemore, nieces Dena Jones, Debra Myrick and husband Jeff, special friends Pat Cottrell and Ruth Ann Reed, as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tri-State Nursing and Rehab.

Private Entombment Services will be held at the Green Hills Memorial Garden in Middlesboro.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Blakemore – Campbell family.