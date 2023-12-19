WSCC Claiborne students earn president, dean lists Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, December 19, 2023

BY STAFF REPORTS

Claiborne County students attending Walters State Community College have done themselves good, attaining either the President’s or Dean’s List. To qualify for the President’s List, the pupils were required to earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average in a minimum of 12 college credit courses.

The following students met or exceeded that benchmark:

Maddilynn Grace Ayers, Jade Lynn Marie Bailey, Crislyn Maeley Bunch, Joshua Michael Bundren, Kai Haley Collins, Daniel Robert English, Brooklyn Paige Evans, Jacob M. Howerton, Calleigh Grace Keck, Matthew Ryan McCorkel, Sophia Elizabeth Morton, Aftan Nicole Payne, Savannah Lindsey Powell, Angelina JoLeigh Romano, Shawna Leeann Smith, Pierce Madelyn Taylor and Hannah Grace Treadaway.

The following students attained the Dean’s List during the Fall 2023 semester by maintaining a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 hours of college credit courses.

Jenavive E. Bailey, Addison Taylor Capps, Sydney LeeAnn Day, Allison Fleenor, Abbie Miranda Fultz, Kasey Ann Gibson, Kristin Faith Goins, Lacey Elizabeth Gulley, Emily Grace Hoskins, John Garland Howell, Teresa Anastasia Hurst, Abagail Grace Lane, Abby Gail Lankford, Erika F. Lewis, Madison Nevaeh Lynch, Breanna Valarie Mason, Marvin Byrlie Meyers, Emma Leigh Myatt, Jaycee Lynn Overall, Justin L. Robinson, Kerion Lee Robinson, Autumn Rosenbalm, Olivia Michele Sandefur and December Hope Woody.