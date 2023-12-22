Claiborne County public records Published 1:06 pm Friday, December 22, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Danny Turner-aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, simple possession of methamphetamine

• Ashton Pierce-criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication

• Christopher Pittman-possession of methamphetamine

• Eric Ericson-capias/bench warrant for aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident, failure to appear for two counts aggravated vehicular assault and one count each of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession for resale of methamphetamine, a schedule I and a schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident

• Nathan Curnutt-failure to appear for aggravated domestic assault and assault

• Lacy Partin-failure to appear for domestic assault, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Adam Yeary-failure to appear for two counts burglary and one count each theft involving merchandise, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kevin Jackson-failure to appear for criminal trespassing, theft under $1,000 and theft involving merchandise

• Misty Seals-failure to appear for theft of property

• Dakota Reavis-failure to appear for theft of merchandise

• Samantha Rogers-failure to appear for possession of a legend drug

• Sarah Paudert-failure to appear for filing false reports

• Melinda Lawson-failure to appear for public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Annette J. Swanum-theft involving merchandise

• Jonathan Whitaker-possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license

• Samuel Butler-speeding 68/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Dawson Knuckles-speeding 67/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Ira James Hill-speeding 65/45, failure to appear for outstanding warrant (from Grainger Co.)

• Adam Conner Lane-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Nykema Williams-speeding 68/45

• Mark Anderson-speeding 65/45

• Aleem Mikal Akram-speeding 61/45

• Johnny G. Langley Jr.-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jess Joe McAfee Jr.-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jennifer Dixon McAfee-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Sammie Carroll-aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, vandalism under $1,000, theft of property under $1,000, criminal trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, interference with E911 calls, resisting stop/halt/frisk, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Richard Neely-possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Connie Poore-theft of merchandise (shoplifting), driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Ronica Helton-simple possession/casual exchange of a schedule drug (third offense)

• Charles Alexander Watzke-failure to exercise due care, violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change), violation of the seat belt law (driver)

• Scott Allen Homberger-speeding 44/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kristie Nicole Anderson-speeding 83/45

• Glennis Howard Huddleston-speeding 72/45

• Sewell Edward Ellison-speeding 70/45

• Shenna Nicole Williams-speeding 70/45

• Navaneedhakrishnan-speeding 67/45

• Heather Nicole Collins-speeding 66/45

• Aaron John Jambriska-speeding 66/45

• Christopher Lucas Yates-speeding 66/45

• Tiffany Shianne Marcum-speeding 65/45

• Willie Jean Cavin-speeding 65/45

• William George Baltrip-speeding 64/45

• Abigail Davidovna Bowen-speeding 63/45

• Pamela Renee Masingo-speeding 31/15

• Don Fultz-speeding 57/45

• Arlena Kay Wolfenbarger-speeding 57/45

• Jeremy Neal Crutchfield-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws, failure to exercise due care

• Deborah Owe Webb-violations of the traffic control device, registration (must carry) and financial responsibility laws

• Frank Smith-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jerry Wayne Tipton-violation of the traffic control device law

• Justin Nicholas Jones-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws