Jerry Bolden Published 9:58 pm Friday, December 29, 2023

Jerry D. Bolden, age 72, of New Tazewell, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father George Bolden; his brother Kenneth Bolden; his brother Stevie Bolden and his brother Tommy Bolden.

Jerry is survived by daughter Lisa Cope Seal; daughter Shellina Brooks; and son Stevie Bolden; mother Stella Bolden; brothers Homer (Aileen) Bolden, Roger (Mona) Bolden, Rick Bolden, Gary Bolden, Fay Dean (Annette) Bolden, Larry (Julie) Bolden and George (Kathleen) Bolden; sisters Mary (Jim) Oxendine and Kay (Bob) Bryant; and eight grandchildren. He also is survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services were Dec. 11 at Coffey Funeral home Chapel. Graveside service was Dec. 12 in the Eagle Cemetery.

Officiating services were Rev. Tim Cosby and Rev. Brandon Bolden, and singers were Kelsey Bryant & Daniel Oxendine.

Serving as pallbearers were Kevin Bryant, Rusty Bolden, Peyton Bolden, Christopher Bolden, Rocky Bolden, Wayne Bolden, David Hayes and Dewayne Curry. His brothers were honorary pallbearers.

Coffey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.