Plea deals reached in Sessions Court Published 8:03 pm Friday, December 29, 2023

Several plea agreements got the nod during recent hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court, including one for Kala Shane Edwards who pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment.

• Edwards was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. Edwards was ordered to comply with any and all recommendations imposed by the Dept. of Children’s Services and must register on its registry.

• Gary E. Gulley, 65, charged with two counts of assault, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Gulley must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete a mental assessment. He is barred from any contact with his victims.

• Mitchell Claiborne, 48, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to a split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 15 days confinement. Claiborne must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete an anger management class. Claiborne is barred from the Sunoco Stop N Shop property.

• Darwin Earl Veach, 56, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. Veach was given credit for any jail time already served. He was ordered to complete the SAAP class and is barred from any lawful contact with the victim. As a condition of his probationary status, Veach was ordered to pay all monetary obligations in full prior to a hearing held in December.

• Amanda Faye Evans, 44, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to a split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 20 days confinement. Evans was given credit for 20 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete a mental health assessment. Evans is barred from any unlawful contact with the victim.

• Ronnie Ray Smith, 22, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Smith must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. She is barred from any unlawful contact with the victim.

• Tiffany A. Brooks, 33, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Brooks must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete a mental health class. She is barred from any unlawful contact with the victim.

• Henry W. Meade, 50, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and vandalism under $1,000. Meade was sentenced to an effective two years ETHRA supervised probation with 100 days confinement. She was given credit for 17 days of jail time already served. Meade must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. She must also pay $9330 in restitution to the Claiborne County Jail. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

• Shannon Neff, 46, charged with four counts of driving under the influence, was sentenced to an effective two years ETHRA supervised probation with143 days confinement. Neff was given credit for 143 days including 120 days in an inpatient treatment facility. She must pay at least $125 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

• David Earl England, 45, charged with two counts of driving under the influence, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with two days confinement. England was given credit for time served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines with all monetary obligations paid in full by Aug. 15, 2024. England must continue with prescription treatment and any other recommendations per the Hometown Medical Clinic. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.