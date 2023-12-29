Ralph Arnold Robertson Published 10:12 pm Friday, December 29, 2023

Ralph Arnold Robertson, age 97, of Speedwell, Tennessee was born June 22, 1926 and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Ralph accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at home in 1994 at the age of 68. Ralph became well known due to the store he owned and operated with his wife Magdalene; he worked with John Ward to share his legacy and the history of Appalachia. He has fans everywhere now who know him and his stories. He is known best in his own community though, where he ran his store. When he wasn’t working in his store Ralph was a farmer and a fisherman, and he loved to do both.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Magdalene Rogers Robertson. Grandsons Steven Murphy and Brad Greer. Parents Jonah and Hallie Robertson. Son-in-law Doug Murphy. Three Sisters. Several other relatives.

He is survived by his daughters Donna (Don) Williams, Frances Murphy, Pat (Bill) Shumate, Betty (Joe) Evans, Joy Robertson, and Lesia (Brad) Walker. Grandchildren Sherry (Kevin) Ingle, Mark Williams, Cindy (Tim) Siler, and Tarah (Luke) Keck Shuran. Great Grandchildren Jeremy (Kenzie) Siler, Savannah Siler, Halle Rowland, and Brighton Shuran. Great-great grandchildren Bentley and Jaxton Siler. As well as nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family is receiving friends Saturday December 30, 2023 from 12 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service is at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Robertson Family Cemetery in Greasy Hollow.

Ministers: Rev. Johnny Parker and Rev. Mitchel Keck

Singers: Savannah Siler

Pallbearers: Mark Williams, Kevin Ingle, Jeremy Siler, Bentley Siler, Brad Walker, and Scott Berry

Honorary Pallbearers: Don Williams, Bill Shumate, Joe Evans and Tim Siler

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.