Plea agreements abound in sessions court Published 1:41 pm Friday, January 5, 2024

Jan Runions

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Claiborne County Sessions Court accepted a bounty of plea agreements during recent hearings.

David Russell Brooks, 57, charged with one count of violation of supervision for life, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Brooks was given credit for 19 days of jail time already served. Under this plea agreement, Brooks is eligible for release to a long term inpatient rehabilitation program in which he will receive jail credit for the successful completion of the program. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Larry J. Trammell, 43, charged with one count of mail theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 35 days confinement. Trammell was given credit for 35 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $100 in a contribution to the Tazewell Police Department Drug Fund. Trammell is barred from any contact with his victim and from that individual’s property. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Sierra Rose Dunsmore, 22, charged with one count of theft of merchandise under $1,000 (shoplifting), was granted a one year deferral of judgment and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of her probationary status, Dunsmore has until May 23, 2024 to pay all monetary obligations in full. She also forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund and must pay $200 in restitution to the Harrogate Dollar General Store. Dunsmore is barred from the store.

Randy Yeary, 48, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement. Yeary was given credit for one year of confinement already served in both county and TDOC custody since the offense date. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior ones.

Elias Michael Knott, 22, charged with one count of reckless endangerment, was granted a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Knott must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and has agreed not to possess any firearms during his probationary period.

Cody Shoffner, 21, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence with a child inside the vehicle, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and evading arrest. Shoffner was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 32 days confinement, He was given credit for 17 days of jail time already served. Shoffner must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and is ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. This case runs concurrently with all prior ones.

Jodi Miranda Collins, 27, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Collins was given permission to serve her jail time on 15 consecutive weekends. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Kyle D. Thompson, 46, charged with one count of aggravated criminal trespassing, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with 55 days confinement. Thompson was given credit for 55 days of jail time already served. He is barred from the victim’s property and was ordered to complete a mental health assessment with all recommendations followed. As a condition of his probationary status, all court costs and fines must be paid in full by May 14, 2024.