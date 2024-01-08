Thomas Jerry Newsome Published 1:11 pm Monday, January 8, 2024

Thomas Jerry Newsome, age 68, of Talbott, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2023, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. He was born on May 6, 1955, in Pineville to the late William and Opal (Miracle) Newsome.

Thomas was a talented artist. He loved to draw and paint in addition to being a very skilled sculptor. He also enjoyed working on vintage cars. Above all, he loved and cherished his family.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by one sister, Darlene Newsome.

He is survived by his daughter, Milinda Harrell; grandchildren, Emma Cheyenne Newsome, Daniel Leander Ray Harrell, Desire’ Harrell, and Kayden Shane W.T. Harrell; sister, Carolyn (Wayne) Farmer; niece, Angela Camron; nephew, Jonathan Farmer; and cousins, Steve Cook, Judy (Freddie) Johnson, Dennis (Kay) Miracle, Retha McDavid, Betty (Randall) Partin, and Joyce Ann Prine.

All services for Thomas Jerry Newsome will be private.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Thomas Jerry Newsome are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home.