Unemployment down throughout most of Tennessee Published 11:55 am Monday, January 8, 2024

THE CENTER SQUARE

Tennessee saw the unemployment rate drop in 89 of the state’s 95 counties despite seeing a statewide unemployment rate increase to 3.5% from 3.3% in November.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% from 3.9%, putting Tennessee closer to the national average.

The lowest unemployment rates in the state now belong to Moore (2.4%), Williamson (2.6%), Sevier (2.6%), Rutherford (2.7%) and Sumner (2.7%) counties.

The highest rates in the state belong to Perry (5.3%), Lauderdale (5.2%), Bledsoe (5.0%), Meigs (4.8%), Clay (4.7%), McNairy (4.7%) and Pickett (4.7%) counties.

Overall, there were 92 counties in Tennessee with rates below 5.0%.

County unemployment rates are not adjusted seasonal while the statewide rate is adjusted for seasonal events such as school breaks and weather.