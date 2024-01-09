Winners announced for 4th annual Magic City Lights Published 9:59 am Tuesday, January 9, 2024

The city of Middlesboro has announced the winners of this year’s Magic City Lights house decorating contest. Congratulations to Chandler and Adam Nelson as their home on Cirencester Avenue received the most votes.

This year there were 23 homes included on the Magic City Lights tour and the address of each entrant was posted on the city’s Facebook page. The winner was chosen based on which address received the most “likes” or interactions below their address. The voting ran through January 1 at noon.

The Nelsons received 290 votes while 509 Winchester received 266 and 1207 Gloucester received 209.

Chandler said it meant a lot to her and Adam to win the contest. They had participated the three previous years and placed a close second each year.

“Thank you to everyone that participated in making our Christmas season that much more special and a big congratulation to our winners,” Middlesboro Mayor Boone Bowling said.