Heroic save in CCSO; huge drug haul at local motel Published 9:55 pm Thursday, January 11, 2024

Seconds count when a life is in the balance and the odds seem against a successful save. An unidentified female is alive today due to the ‘right stuff’ exhibited by a Claiborne County Sheriff’s Deputy who entered a burning building to guide the individual to safety.

Fast reflexes and a certain concern for human life propelled CCSO Deputy Alyssa Marie Tompkins toward the billowing smoke and hungry flames without apparent concern for her own welfare.

Tompkins located the female trapped inside, guiding her through the obstacle course of fire to safety, according to Sheriff Bob Brooks.

“Deputy Tompkins’ selfless and heroic act undoubtedly saved the life of another. It is with great pride that the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office recognizes Deputy Alyssa Marie Tompkins and presents her with a Letter of Commendation for her bravery and courage,” reads the release, in part.

In a second incident, the CCSO was successful in tracking down a wanted person out of Alabama who had been included in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system. That individual, along with three others, were eventually captured at a local motel in Tazewell.

Mary Elizabeth Lipfird, was in violation of her probation for trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Lipfird was found with illegal narcotics inside her motel room, the substances reportedly in clear view of the officers who included the Tazewell Police and the TN Dept. of Corrections, Probation & Parole.

Included in the illegal items was approximately 292 grams of methamphetamine, about 8 grams of suspected heroin, several tablets believed to be ecstasy, baggies containing marijuana along with several empty baggies and scales.

Also discovered was $1,398 in US currency believed to be profits from the illegal sale of narcotics.

Also arrested on scene were Allison G. Lipfird, Tiffany A. Slezak and Gregg Martinez Sr.

Sheriff Brooks says he his appreciative of the work done by the two agencies to bring about the capture of the subjects.

“Positive things happen when we come together and work together.”