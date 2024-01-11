JFWA to host Preview Day Feb. 19 Published 1:12 pm Thursday, January 11, 2024

NEWS RELEASE

J. Frank White Academy will host a Preview Day for prospective students on February 19, Presidents’ Day. Preview Day is an opportunity for students in grades 4-12 to shadow current students and experience a day in the life of an Academy Knight.

“The holiday is the perfect time to invite parents to bring their children to the Academy for a day,” said Upper School Principal Kristina Hudson. “Our students are great ambassadors of our school and love to welcome new students and share their experiences that make the school special.”

Students at JFWA have access to numerous Lincoln Memorial University academic and athletic facilities and enjoy the safe environment of a small college campus. Juniors and seniors may enroll in LMU classes and learn alongside college students, providing a unique college preparatory experience. JFWA offers a wide range of sports and clubs, as well as educational travel opportunities. Academy students are surrounded by licensed and caring faculty and staff as well as classmates who are instilled with the value of education. Tuition payment plans and some need-based scholarships are available.

Students are invited to attend for a half day or an entire day beginning at 8 a.m. on February 19. Students and parents can also schedule a tour that day or any day. To schedule a tour contact Director of Admissions Tonya Perry at 423.869.6346 or Tonya.Perry@LMUnet.edu.

The J. Frank White Academy is a private, college preparatory day school serving grades Pre-K through 12 on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University. JFWA is fully accredited and STEM certified by Cognia, the first internationally recognized mark of quality for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) schools and programs, signaling the growing emphasis on STEM education by educators, politicians and business leaders around the world. For more information contact JFWA at 423.869.6234 or visit our website at JFWA.LMUnet.edu.