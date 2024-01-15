Brenda Duncan Published 10:37 am Monday, January 15, 2024

Brenda Gail Duncan, age 78, of New Tazewell, was born Feb. 9, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Gail was baptized at an early age and became a member of Lily Grove Missionary Baptist church. She sang and played piano there with her father Verlin and the church quartet.

In 1963 Gail married her high school sweetheart, C.B. Duncan. She became a member of Duncan Chapel Baptist Church and played the piano there for many years. She also taught private piano lessons to dozens of students, and played at countless churches with the Lily Grove quartet, the Duncan Chapel quartet, and the Journeymakers. Later she would learn to play the harp, and performed at numerous weddings and holiday parties and services.

Gail was a homemaker and mother of two, and she also had a number of jobs during her life. She held positions at Citizens Bank, the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce, the Claiborne County Executive’s office, and the Claiborne Utilities District, where she worked more than 15 years until her retirement. After Gail retired, she could usually be found helping out C.B. at Duncan Motor Company.

Gail was preceded in death by her father, Newel Verlin Simmons, her mother, Cecil Goldie Simmons and a brother-in-law, Arlin Mayes.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, C.B. Duncan. Also by her daughter, Stephanie Price and son-in-law Shane Price, and her son, J.C. Duncan. Grandchildren: Noah Price, Maisey Price and Jessica Bowlin. Brother, Coy Von Simmons and wife Wanda Simmons. Sister, Carolyn Mayes. Gail also had three great-grandchildren, a niece, nephews, many cousins, and countless dear friends.

Services were held Jan. 2 at the Coffey Funeral Home chapel.