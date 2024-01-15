Lyle Carman Published 10:43 am Monday, January 15, 2024

Lyle Carman, a man whose life began on a Tennessee farm with an outhouse and ended as a respected chemist, passed away on Dec. 23, 2023, at the age of 80. His life’s journey, from humble beginnings to scientific achievement, is a testament to his determination, intellect, and his knack for sharing laughter.

Born in Tazewell to Mae Carman (Crutchfield) and “Big” John Carman, Lyle was affectionately called “Peter” by his mother and Aunt Bryan. He ventured into the world of chemistry and earned recognition as “The Walmart Chemist” due to his remarkable ability to devise simple, straightforward, and elegant solutions.

He worked for the Environmental Systems Group at Ransohoff, where his innovative solutions and numerous patents in industrial cleaning systems and compositions showcased his dedication to his field. But Lyle wasn’t all about serious science; he loved to laugh and enjoyed sharing jokes with his family and friends. Those joyous moments were an integral part of his life, adding a touch of humor to every gathering. Aside from his professional accomplishments, Lyle served his country for six years as a helicopter mechanic in the National Guard.

He was a loving husband to Joan Carman and a dedicated father to his children: Craig Carman (Sonya), James Carman (Cathlynn), Rhonda Theil, Melanie Kroen (Daniel), and Bruce Sexton (Lisa). Lyle’s dedication extended to his grandchildren: David Carman (Alyssa), Cole Carman, Connor Carman, Jordan Carman, Reagan Carman, Madelynn Carman, Bobby Theil, Danny Theil, Tyler Theil, Kyle Daniels, Maylisa Daniels, Jesse Sexton, and his great-grandson, Bradyn Theil. He was a mentor and a source of laughter, always ready with a guiding hand and a good joke. Lyle is survived by his three beloved siblings, Ken Carman (Patsy), Brenda Borchers, and Joe Carman (LaDonna), as well as his nieces and nephews, Kyndra Carman, Kerri Carman Brown (Daniel), Jonathan Carman (Kara), and Ryan Carman (Kira).

While Lyle enjoyed golf and the company of friends, his true passion was the family farm, where he spent countless hours nurturing the land and creating memories with his grandchildren. From a simple Tennessee farm to the world of chemistry, Lyle Carman’s journey reminds us that determination, intellect, laughter, and the love of family can lead to remarkable achievements in life. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.