Public records Published 10:53 am Monday, January 15, 2024

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Michael Anthony Laws-attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful/carry/possession of a weapon

• Kelly Robert Jessee-domestic assault, driving on a revoked/suspended license

• Sarah Lynn Laws-domestic assault

• Mitchell Wayne Claiborne-simple assault

• Fairanna Epperson-vandalism under $10,000

• Emmett Lee Sands-theft, theft of merchandise (shoplifting), driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of the rules of the road (improper left turn)

• Monica Marie Gonzales-theft of property under $1,000, violation of probation

• Jacob Logan Turner-theft of property under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of probation

• James H. Long-criminal trespassing

• Latasha Jo Leonard-possession, manufacture, sale, delivery of methamphetamine, violation of the registration law

• Jodi Miranda Collins-possession, manufacture, sale, delivery of methamphetamine

• Mary Ellen Pennington-possession, manufacture, sale, delivery of a schedule V controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Matthew Scott Bell-simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, driving on a revoked/suspended license

• Christopher George Lowrey-simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana

• Caleb Daniel Russell-simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jason Robert Wise-possession of drug paraphernalia

• Kevin Wayne Runles-violation of probation

• Gregory Scott Pierce-driving under the influence (third offense), driving on a revoked license

• Earl Marshall Gilliam-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the implied consent law

• Sydney Leigh Gibson-driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

• William Sean Sharp-driving under the influence

• Devin Kyle Williams-driving under the influence

• Joseph Lee Williams-driving under the influence

• Derek Todd Adams-leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exercise due care, following a motor vehicle too closely, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of the registration law

• Darius Gervon Jones-reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Larry Eugene Dotson-reckless driving, violation of the financial responsibility law (failure to carry)

• Nicholas Scott Murrell-speeding

• Preston Lynn Sherritze-speeding

• Bradley Adam Bean-failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the light law

• Alexandra Alisha Epperson-failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the ignition interlock device, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Omar Javier Posadas-driving on a revoked license, violation of the light law

• Donnie Trent Hoskins-driving on a revoked license

• Isaiah O’Neil Howard-public intoxication

• Travis Glenn Lawson-littering

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Jacob Issac Caldwell-criminal trespassing, public intoxication

• Areira Yvonne Rosenbalm-speeding 48/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Gregory Todd Henderson-speeding 54/30

• Cherry Veith-speeding 52/30

• Savannah Kaylee Williams-speeding 52/30

• Matthew B. Fenton-speeding 65/45

• Jodi Collins-speeding 39/20

• Kimberly Virginia Chavez-speeding 62/45

• Kimberly Ann Henson-speeding 47/30

• Laurie Kay Potter-speeding 61/45

• Adam Frank Frederick-speeding 61/45

• Brandon Lee Cody-speeding 46/30

• Brittany Alexander-violation of the traffic control device law

• Camden M. Hoskins-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

• Amy D. Shackleford-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Larry Trommel-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• James Campbell-possession of heroin

• Tony Ray Seals-felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Linda Kay Schooler-failure to exercise due care

• Stacey Lynn Sparks-driving under the influence, possession, manufacture, sale, delivery of a schedule III controlled substance, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the open container law

• Amanda Leann Radcliff-speeding 69/45, violation of the address change law

• Marielle Jonte Washington-speeding 68/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Hollis Annette Schaefer-speeding 65/45, violation of the registration law

• William Joseph Hopkins-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Solomon Afri Simahla-speeding 75/45

• Ethan Michael Sturgill-speeding 71/45

• Remzija Hakanjin-speeding 71/45

• Will Lyons Arrowood-speeding 70/45

• Kaylin M. Cheeseman-speeding 70/45

• Tracy Renee Ross-speeding 70/45

• Justin Erik Miles-speeding 70/45

• John Anthony Gonzalez-speeding 69/45

• Phillip W. Greer-speeding 68/45

• Catherine Dianna Kavis-speeding 68/45

• Harun Koc-speeding 67/45

• Rohit Karthik Mantha-speeding 67/45

• Lois Jane Rash-speeding 67/45

• Dimple Hitesh Patel-speeding 67/45

• Christy Hyun Pack-speeding 66/45

• David Louis Streit-speeding 66/45

• Roy Mills-speeding 65/45

• Shayna Lea Nickels-speeding 65/45

• Denise Marie Yeary-speeding 54/35

• Joseph Glenn Noah-speeding 52/35

• Dennis Cook-speeding 52/35

• Jacob Allan Collingsworth-speeding 60/45

• Tammy Renee Ashley-speeding 56/45

• Michael Joseph Gilbert-speeding 44/35

• Kelly Philip Short-speeding 44/35

• Tessa Dionne Marcum-speeding

• Brock Farley-violation of the seat belt law (passenger)

• Kenneth Jefferson Wyatt-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Joseph Kyle Martin-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Tierra Lynn Mitchell-failure to yield traffic right of way

• Omar Posadas-driving on a revoked license

• Mary Pennington-driving on a suspended license

• Kayla Nicole Bryant-violation of the hands free/cell phone law