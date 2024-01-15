Stephen Westbrook Published 10:44 am Monday, January 15, 2024

Stephen Ray Westbrook, age 69, of New Tazewell, was born Sept. 9, 1954 and passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Steve spent the biggest part of his life as a truck driver, he had been to every state and was so proud of his driving record. Steve and his wife loved being in their camper on the lake with their dog, they also enjoyed going to Bristol NASCAR races every spring and fall. They would camp there the entire week. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved to fish with Ben, Jessee and Nathan, as well as going coon hunting with his son and Ronald Johnson. His beautiful granddaughter could do no wrong, she was his sweetie pie and when Mikayla met Dylan (her now husband) he was sweetie pie #2. Steve always called Beverly his sister “the apple of my eye”.

Steve was saved at the age of 12 at Binghamtown Baptist Church during Vacation Bible School. He had been a deacon since 1988, which he thought was the highest honor. The last church he served at as a deacon was Midway Baptist Church. Due to illness he could not physically make it to church the last couple of years and he missed it so badly. But he always wanted his wife to keep him up to date on the service and the people who were saved. He wasn’t there in body but he was in heart. Steve thought very highly of the deacons he served with at Midway, even when he could not be with them he treasured his deacon brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Maryetta Westbrook. She was his soulmate and best friend; he adored her from the time they met as teenagers at Harrison Chilhowee Baptist Academy.

Also survived by his daughter Melissa Westbrook (Johnny Bolinger). Son Ben Westbrook (Sonya Westbrook). Grandson Nathan Lovin (Daisey Lovin). Granddaughter Mikayla Lovin Alissandrello (Dylan Alissandrello). Grandson Jessee Westbrook. Mother Ann Westbrook. Sister Beverly Westbrook Ely (Tom Ely). Sister Barbara Westbrook Hurst (Steve Hurst). Special friend and neighbor Glenn Brock. As well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his father Joe Westbrook. Brother Ralph Westbrook. Grandparents Charlie and Mae Westbrook; Albert and Mammie Ball. Brother-in-law Robert White. Two special fur babies Barney and Coby.

A graveside service will be held Sunday Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery and Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Officiating: Rev. Ronnie Pressnell.

Singer: Chelsea Estes.

Pallbearers: Nathan Lovin, Jessee Westbrook, Dylan Alissandrello, Brandon Shackleford, Andrew Pressnell, and Johnny Bolinger.

Coffey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.