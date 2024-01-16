Elks hold trivia contest for charity Published 11:28 am Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119 recently hosted a Benefit Trivia Contest with all proceeds donated to the Middlesboro Fire Department’s Annual Fire Prevention Program for school children.

Each year firefighters distribute manuals, posters and other materials to children from pre-K through 5th grade and daycares throughout Middlesboro. The materials are then discussed in the classrooms by teachers as children learn how to prevent fires and what to do in case of a fire.

The program is conducted in cooperation with the National Fire Safety Council and is funded by donations from numerous businesses, organizations and individuals. Thanks to proceeds from the Trivia Contest, plus additional funds from the Elks National Foundation, the Elks were able to donate $500 to the Fire Department.