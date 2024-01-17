Commercial Bank employee promoted Published 11:55 am Wednesday, January 17, 2024

STAFF REPORT

Commercial Bank has promoted Melissa L. Sage to Executive Vice President and Senior Commercial Lending Officer. In her new role, Sage will be overseeing a Commercial Loan Portfolio of over 1 billion for Commercial Bank.

Sage has 32 years of experience in the commercial banking and financial services industry. During her time in the field, Sage worked with all aspects of lending. She has been with Commercial Bank for eleven years. Sage graduated from the University of Tennessee and is continuing her education at the Graduate School of Banking at Lousiana State University. She is an advisor for the University of Tennessee’s Women in Leadership program. She is also a member of the Tennessee Banker Association’s Chief Credit Officer and Senior Lender Forum in Nashville, TN.

“I look forward to working with other loan officers on commercial deals at all Commercial Bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina and meeting with our commercial clients,” said Sage.

She currently resides in Jonesville, Virginia with her two daughters Gracie and Claire and enjoys hiking and running in her free time.

“I have worked with Melissa for over twenty years. She is a first rate commercial banker in all respects, and I couldn’t be more pleased and proud that she has earned this opportunity,” said Rick Sprinkle, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

Commercial Bank, a family-owned community bank, is a private leading financial institution with the services, capabilities and resources of regional and national banks and is a Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender.

For more information, visit the website at www.cbtn.com and follow the social media channels by joining LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.