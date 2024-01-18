Knecht named USBWA Player of the Week Published 1:13 pm Thursday, January 18, 2024

NEWS RELEASE

Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is one of the five selections for USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

The USBWA—United States Basketball Writers Association—selects five honorees each week. Knecht is joined by Lindenwood’s Keenon Cole, Omaha’s Frankie Fidler, New Orleans’ Jordan Johnson and Washington State’s Isaac Jones. Additionally, Knecht was named the FOX Sports National Guard of the Week.

Knecht, who also won SEC Co-Player of the Week alongside Alabama’s Mark Sears, averaging 32.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game across two SEC road affairs. He went 22-of-38 (57.9 percent) from the field, including 9-of-17 (52.8 percent) from 3-point range, as well as 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) at the line.

The fifth-year guard scored 28 points Wednesday at Mississippi State, with 26 coming on a 9-of-13 second-half field-goal clip. Saturday, he registered 36 points on 12-of-20 shooting in a victory at Georgia.

Knecht and Johnson are two of the only four players with multiple 35-point performances this season, with Purdue’s Zach Edey and McNeese State’s Shahada Wells the other two. Knecht previously had a career-best 37 points Nov. 29, 2023, at No. 17/16 North Carolina.

A native of Thornton, Colo., Knecht scored 64 points last week, tied for the fourth-most by an SEC player in a two-game span over the last seven seasons (2017-24).

Knecht and No. 6/7 Tennessee (12-4, 2-1 SEC) resume play Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Florida, live on ESPN2 from Food City Center.