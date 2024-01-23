Billy Smith Published 9:45 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Billy Charles “Pete” Smith, of Tazewell, was born January 29, 1940, and passed away at home surrounded by his loving daughters on January 12, 2024. A lifelong resident of Claiborne County, Pete proudly served as a sheriff’s deputy and worked for a number of years at the highway department before his retirement. Pete served many years as a member and officer of Claiborne Fair Association. He was also active in local politics, and enjoyed helping nearly anyone in need.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents Noah and Virgie Smith; sisters Eliza Lephew, Duetta Robinson, and June Houston; brothers Junior Jennings and J.B. Smith; and his beloved son H.L. Smith. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Eupha Smith; daughters Sherry Hurst, Charlotte Seals and husband Ron, and Donna Burnette; grandchildren Tiyawnah Miracle, Tyler Hurst, and Josh Smith (wife Rebekah); great-grandchildren Allyson Miracle, Hezekiah Smith, Josiah Smith, and Moriah Smith; special friends and neighbors Rodney and Tracy Cochran; and beloved dog Julio.

Services were held Jan. 18 at Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services followed in the Irish Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tyler Hurst, Josh Smith, Rodney Cochran, Kenny Brooks, Earl Dean Seals, Dennis Winkler

Honorary pallbearers were Fred England, Steve Brogan, Noble Short, Jim Bull, Jared Effler and Claiborne Fair Association members.