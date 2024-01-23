LMU’s Doctor of Occupational Therapy program receives accreditation Published 12:10 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

NEWS RELEASE

The American Occupational Therapy Association Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education granted Lincoln Memorial University’s Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program accreditation during their December 2023 meeting. The action comes following a comprehensive on-site evaluation of LMU’s program and facilities in Knoxville.

ACOTE’s accreditation review process confirms that LMU is in full compliance with all the ACOTE accreditation standards for a doctoral degree level. The term covers seven years, the maximum for new programs. LMU’s next on-site review will take place in 2030-2031.

Administered under the LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, LMU announced it would develop the new professional program in 2020 with ACOTE approving LMU’s candidacy in August 2020. The inaugural class matriculated in May of 2021 and is set to graduate in the Knoxville Convention Center on April 27, 2024.

“This is a significant step forward for the LMU Occupational Therapy program,” LMU-DCOM Dean and Chief Academic Officer Christopher J. Loyke, DO, FACOFP, said. “It is further evidence that our OTD students are engaged in an academically rigorous program that prepares them for impactful careers in occupational therapy. I applaud the efforts of our faculty and administration in pursuit of accreditation.”

Occupational therapy is an evidence-based, rehabilitation profession dedicated to getting individuals back to performing daily living skills and meaningful activities. Occupational therapists incorporate client-centered care through collaboration with the client to increase their independence and quality of life. OTs practice in a variety of settings including hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, outpatient clinics, school systems, skilled nursing facilities, mental health facilities and community based settings.

