Drug overdose at local motel nets arrest Published 11:59 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

If not for the swift actions of the Claiborne Emergency Medical Services team, one woman just might not have survived an apparent drug overdose. And the alleged purveyor of the narcotics might have remained free to deal again.

The Tazewell Police Department and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Officers answered an emergency call to a Tazewell motel during the mid-afternoon hours of Jan. 23. The call netted a large quantity of narcotics and the timely arrest of Brittany Jones, 33, of Sharps Chapel, who was reportedly a guest of the motel.

According to the TPD, the female overdose victim was unresponsive but was eventually revived. While the EMS team worked on the woman, Jones fled the motel, driving south on 25E until she was overtaken by officers at the Tazewell Hardee’s Restaurant.

The vehicle was detained and the CCSO K9 team called. The team alerted and the vehicle was searched. Tazewell Police Ptl. Jeremiah Widner reportedly found about 19.69 grams of methamphetamine, 8.95 grams of heroin, 28 methadone pills, drug paraphernalia and approximately $1,000 in cash.

Jones is charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule I and a schedule II drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers says he is appreciative of the help provided by the agencies and sends a “thanks” to the CCSO Narcotics Unit.