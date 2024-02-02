1 Stop Phone Shop moves to new location in Middlesboro, Ky. Published 4:52 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By Jay Compton

jay.compton@middlesboronews.com

The Middlesboro 1 Stop Phone Shop has moved to a new location in the Middlesboro Crossing shopping center at the intersection of US 25E and 25th Street in the Kentucky town.

Store managers Charles Keys and Jonathon Johnson say all the same services are available at the new location.

This includes repairs on all iPhones and Android phones as well as computer and gaming console repair.

“Our repairs are limited to just screens, we do speakers, charging ports, cleaning, anything you might need to have fixed on your phone,” Keys said.

Device repair includes Nintendo (Switch and DS), all of the XBox series and all of the PlayStation series.

Free phones are available at the 1 Stop Phone Shop and they also offer subscriptions to live TV for $20 per month.

“It’s premium TV so you get all of the channels,” Johnson said.

The store also sells phones, tablets, watches and any accessories such as screen protectors, Otter Boxes, head phones and air pods. They can also build custom computers.

“We offer a warranty with everything we do and sell but our biggest thing is that all the parts we use are genuine parts,” Keys added. “You can go on Amazon, eBay, anywhere and find cheap parts that are inefficient and are just not quality parts. We do the repair and we make sure it’s quality enough so that people won’t have to come back.”

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information call 606-302-7005.

One Stop also has locations in London and Corbin, Kentucky.