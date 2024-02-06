Mack B. Gray, 82 Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Mack B Gray, age 82, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born June 8, 1941 and passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Mack was born to Edna Cole Gray and Herbert Gray of New Tazewell, TN. He lived and farmed all his life in Fords Chapel Community. Mack was a member of Dogwood Heights Baptist Church, he was known for his role as Sunday School teacher and singer with Goins Chapel Quartet for many years. He was employed over the years by several different companies, he retired from England’s Furniture Company in 2015.

Mack is preceded in death by his parents Edna and Herb; and brother Bob Gray.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Dixie Gray. Daughters Melanie (Greg) Watson and Misty (Jason) Vass. Grandchildren Samantha (Adam) Bates, Joseph (Kassie) Watson, Makena and Alyssa Vass. Great grandchildren Emma, Brycen, and Josie Mae Watson. Special friend Melissa Shockley. Caregivers Karen Keck, Sherry Parks and cousin Mata (David) Banks. As well as several nephews and cousins.

The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday February 7, 2024, 11 AM at Fairview Cemetery. Please meet at Coffey Funeral Home at 10: 45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://diabetes.org/ways-to- contribute), National Kidney Foundation (https://support.kidney.org/ give/459746/#!/donation/ checkout?amount=25&recurring= 0&utm_campaign=FY2024_Direct_ Response&c_src= DonationRedirect) and American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/en/get- involved/ways-to-give)

Ministers: Rev. Kenny Cole and Rev. Kenny Clark

Pallbearers: Joseph Watson, Bobby Gray, Bucky Gray, Michael Gray, Byron Banks and William Banks

Honorary Pallbearers: Dewayne “Rattler” Massengill and David Banks