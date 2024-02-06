Verma will represent JFWA in Scripps spelling bee Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Staff Report

Frank White Academy (JFWA) sixth grader Abhinav Verma will represent the Academy at the Regional Scripps Spelling Bee competition at Titans Stadium in Nashville this March.

At the Academy’s spelling bee this week, Verma won in the 5th round when he successfully spelled “apparently”. He was competing on stage at Duke Hall against the winners of the 4th through 8th grade level spelling bees.

Grade winners were:

Fourth Grade-Jace Goins

Fifth Grade-Zeke Walters

Sixth Grade-Abhi Verma

Seventh Grade-Vera Teague

Eighth Grade-Eva Osborne

The 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place the week of Memorial Day 2024 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a prestigious program that allows students from diverse backgrounds to showcase their spelling abilities. From classroom to civic center, this competition has been a tradition for nearly 100 years. The journey of the participants mirrors that of millions of students who have come before them, progressing through various stages of the competition with each round.

The J. Frank White Academy is a private, college preparatory day school serving grades Pre-K through 12 on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University. JFWA is fully accredited and STEM certified by Cognia, which is the first internationally recognized mark of quality for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) schools and programs, signaling the growing emphasis on STEM education by educators, politicians, and business leaders around the world. For more information contact JFWA at 423.869.6234 or visit its website at JFWA.LMUnet.edu.