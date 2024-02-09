LMU to develop third location of LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida Published 8:32 am Friday, February 9, 2024

News Release

Lincoln Memorial University has initiated the accreditation process with the American Osteopathic Association’s (AOA) Commission on College Accreditation (COCA) for a third location of the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) to be located in Orange Park, Florida.

Plans for LMU-DCOM’s third learning site were approved by the LMU Board of Trustees earlier this year after LMU purchased two adjacent buildings, consisting of a total of 130,000 square feet, on approximately 12 acres in Orange Park, Florida. The University plans to bring several of its successful health programs to site, including a second veterinary medicine program which has initiated its accreditation process. The learning site will further LMU’s mission of providing educational opportunities to communities in Appalachia and beyond.

“Our additional location Orange Park, Florida will not only support our mission of producing osteopathic physicians to fill the current and projected needs of underserved and under-represented populations, it will also serve to provide educational opportunities for one of LMU-DCOM’s largest applicant cohorts-students from the state of Florida,” said Christopher Loyke, DO, FACOFP, dean and chief administrative officer of LMU-DCOM.

Contingent upon obtaining all required approvals, LMU-DCOM at Orange Park aims to matriculate an inaugural class in 2026.

LMU-DCOM was founded in 2007 with the Harrogate location in LMU’s main campus. A second location was added in Knoxville in 2020. Since the inaugural class graduated in 2011, 2,522 have earned Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees from Lincoln Memorial University. Of the 99% of graduates (2011-2023) located based on licensure information 69% are licensed in primary care and 43% are located in underserved areas. The numbers illustrate how LMU-DCOM is fulfilling its mission of preparing physicians to serve the underserved.