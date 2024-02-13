Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum presents spring programming Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Staff Report

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum (ALLM) is pleased to announce a series of events to celebrate the spring season. From historical commemorations to family-friendly activities, ALLM invites the community to join in the festivities free of charge.

On February 17, from noon to 5 p.m., ALLM will host an Abraham Lincoln Birthday Celebration, commemorating the life and legacy of the esteemed president. Lincoln portrayer Dennis Boggs will enchant visitors with his portrayal of President Lincoln. Attendees can indulge in delicious birthday cupcakes and engage in craft stations specially curated for children. Additionally, guests can embark on a mesmerizing vault tour, with tickets available for free through EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/out-of-the-vault-artifacts-encounter-tickets-814110535527?aff=oddtdtcreator

March 23 promises a double dose of entertainment at ALLM. From noon to 2 p.m., the Knoxville Vintage Baseball Club will take the field in a vintage baseball game. Spectators are invited to enjoy the game and contribute by donating non-perishable items for the Lincoln Cupboard. Donors will be entered into a drawing for an LMU gift basket. Later that day, at 3 p.m., families can take part in the Easter Egg Roll, featuring craft stations, games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

April brings a lecture by guest author and Lincoln/Civil War expert, Jonathan W. White. On April 12 at 2 p.m., White will delve into his acclaimed works, “A House Built by Slaves: African American Visitors to the Lincoln White House,” and “To Address You as My Friend: African Americans’ Letters to Abraham Lincoln.” This presentation will offer insights into Lincoln’s presidency and his interactions with African Americans.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jonathan-w-white-book-author-lecture-and-book-signing-tickets-825338879807?aff=oddtdtcreator

On April 27, ALLM invites guests to a Mary Lincoln Strawberry Tea Party at 1 p.m. Guests will enjoy Abraham Lincoln’s favorite cake recipe, cupcakes and an array of strawberry-focused delicacies, complemented by tea and traditional “high tea” fare such as finger sandwiches and scones. Weather permitting, the party will take place at the LMU spring house. In case of inclement weather, the festivities will move indoors to the museum.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-lincoln-strawberry-party-tickets-827164620647?aff=oddtdtcreator

All events hosted by ALLM are free of charge, offering enriching experiences for individuals of all ages. Registration is required through EventBrite for the vault experience, Jonathan White’s lecture, and the Strawberry Tea through the links provided.

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum’s recent multi-million dollar renovation continues its excellence as an award-winning museum, which includes the Past President’s Award from the Tennessee Association of Museums in 2019 and multiple Awards of Excellence. It houses one of the largest private collections of Lincoln and Civil War exhibits in the world. The museum is available for tours to the public, schools, and special interest groups. Interested parties can reserve a tour by calling 423-869-6235.