JFWA wraps up middle school basketball season Published 2:29 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Staff Report

he J. Frank White Academy (JFWA) Middle School boys basketball team recently capped off its season with a banquet hosted at Shades Cafe and Steakhouse in Middlesboro, Kentucky. This event provided an opportunity for players, coaches, and supporters to come together and reflect on the achievements and growth throughout the season.

Led by Coach Jody Goins, EdD, and Assistant Coach Billy Cupp, the team achieved success on the court and cultivated a culture of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

“The dedication and effort shown by our student-athletes this season have been truly inspiring,” said Goins. “Their commitment both academically and athletically exemplifies the values of our school community. We are already looking forward to next season.”

Team members include Jace Goins, Jaxton Goins, Simon Perry, Camden Wilder, Owen Pulliam, Luke Pulliam, Matthew Perry, Ryan Dean, Abhi Verma, Bryson McDaniel, Ivan Williams, Isaiah Bailey, Harrison Bowling, Eli Stotts, Peyton Ray, Zeke Snodderly, and Chance Sanders.

Goins and Cupp are accomplishing program goals through a positive coaching philosophy.

“In addition to the technical aspects of the game, we are focusing on character-building, resilience, and fostering a love for the sport,” Goins said. “The middle school boys basketball program at JFWA places a strong emphasis on building strong bonds among team members. Through shared experiences, practices, and games, the players develop a sense of camaraderie that extends beyond the court.”

Among the memorable shared experiences of the season, the team competed in a weekend tournament January 13 at LMU’s Tex Turner Arena. The 5500-seat arena is the home court of the LMU Railsplitters and considered one of the top Division II basketball venues in the country.

For more information about JFWA and its basketball program, please visit https://www.lmunet.edu/jfwa/athletics/middle-school/index