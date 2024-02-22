New Tazwell traffic stop results in drug arrest Published 7:14 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

A Friday traffic stop on Highway 33 in New Tazewell resulted in two drug arrests. Detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigations Division, conducted a routine traffic stop. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Mary Jane Lambert, 61, of New Tazewell.

After detectives detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car, law enforcement searched the vehicle. Lambert was found to have methamphetamine, products consistent with the packaging of illegal narcotics for sale and a substantial amount of U.S. currency. Mary Lambert was then placed under arrest.

Further investigation led detectives to Lambert’s residence at Tazewell Village Apartments in New Tazewell, where detectives conducted a search warrant.

While the search warrant was being executed, detectives recovered a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, Suboxone, bags, and scales.

Detectives also located Samuel L. Pelcher inside the residence and found that he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Both Mary Jane Lambert and Samuel L. Pelcher were arrested for the distribution of methamphetamine, as well as the distribution of a schedule VI controlled substance, a schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Pelcher and Lambert were lodged in the Claiborne County Detention Center.