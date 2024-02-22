Ruby Huddleston, 79 Published 4:44 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Ruby Gayle (Hamblin) Huddleston, age 79, of Eagan, Tennessee, was united with her Lord and Savior, and loved ones, on Monday evening, February 19, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 3, 1944, to the late Ben Hamblin and Dorothy (Hackler) Hamblin in the Hamblintown Community of Claiborne County, TN.

Her paternal grandparents were the late Matt Hamblin and Myrtle (Carroll) Hamblin. Her maternal grandparents were the late Charles Hackler and Tressie (Neely) Hackler.

She was a graduate of Pruden High School – Class of 1962, and Toledo Night School.

Gayle and her husband, Charles, married young and subsequently moved to Toledo, Ohio. She found employment at Toledo Jeep where she became known as “Ma Huddleston.” Later, she had a ceramics shop where she taught the art of designing and firing ceramics. She and her husband also bought, renovated, and sold several houses throughout their time in the Toledo area.

Gayle retired from Jeep in 2008, after 32 years of faithful service. Shortly thereafter, she and her husband decided to return home to the Clairfield area. They settled in Eagan where Gayle quickly became reacquainted with the families and community where she was born and raised.

Gayle was quick and ready to be of service to her family, neighbors, fellow church members, and the community in general.

She was President of the Clearfork Community Institute, and served on the Board of Directors of the Clearfork Volunteer Fire Department and Clearfork Utilities. She was founder and organizer of the Clairfield Christmas Parade.

In addition to all of the time that she devoted to each of these worthy causes, Gayle was a faithful, long-time member of Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church. She also loved visiting many other churches in the area any time she had an opportunity.

Gayle was a devoted, helpful, and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, neighbor, and friend. She will be sadly missed.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Huddleston; daughter, Gwen (Huddleston) Whitaker; brothers, Benny Matt Hamblin, Bobby Charles Hamblin, Gerald Hackler, and Clarence “Bud” Hackler; uncles, Vann Hackler and Charles Hackler; three aunts, Martha (Hamblin) Blakely, Reese (Hackler) King, and Charlotte (Hackler) Sowder; three brothers-in-law, Lamar Steele, Wayne Garland, and Glenn Huddleston; and two nephews, Benny Craig Hamblin and Randy Hamblin.

She is survived by four children, Christopher Huddleston, and wife, Denise, of Toledo, Ohio, Tina Allen, of La Follette, TN; Charles “Chuck” Huddleston, of Eagan, TN, and Jason Huddleston, of Columbus, OH; 12 grandchildren, Christopher Huddleston, Jr., Christin O’Brien, Aaron Huddleston, Sarah Watkins, Rebecca Whitaker, Mitchum Whitaker, Dorothy Whitaker, Cody Allen, Brittany Allen, Stephanie Elston, Joshua Huddleston, and Jeremy Huddleston, and many great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two brothers, Vann Ed (Hector) Hamblin, and wife, Sylvia, of the Hamblintown Community, and Larry Hamblin, of Ida, Michigan; three sisters, Barbara (Hamblin) Sturgell, of Deale, Maryland, Kaye (Hamblin) Steele, of Indianhead, MD, and Jean (Hamblin) Garland, of Swanton, OH; special life-long friends, Ruby Cobb, Margaret Gulley, and Denzel Taylor, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, neighbors and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, February 23, 2024, beginning at 12:00 noon at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church.

The funeral will immediately follow on Friday afternoon, February 23, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Broyles and Rev. Keith Bays officiating.

Special music will be provided by Bro. Larry Davis, Rev. Eddie Johnson, Bro. Adam Gulley, and the Clairfield Baptist Church Choir.

Graveside Service and interment will follow in the Hamblin Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.

