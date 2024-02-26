Mills joins Progress staff Published 4:42 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The Claiborne Progress recently welcomed Samantha Mills as the publication’s new reporter.

Mills provided the following written statement introducing herself to the community.

“My name is Samantha Phipps- Mills, I was born and raised in Knox County, Kentucky, where my husband, Jason, and I are now raising my kids: Emily (15) Lilly Beth (14), Josie (12) and Maddox (6).

I have always enjoyed working with my hands; therefore, I am passionate about vegetable gardening and flower gardens. My family and I have always owned quarter horses, and I have participated in – and won – horse shows all over Kentucky and Tennessee.

I also help coach my daughter, Lilly Beth’s middle school dance team. Where they just won second place at a Winchester, Kentucky, competition.

I started reporting in 2017 just because I needed a job. I have discovered that it’s not a job at all; it is a calling- it is my calling. I love connecting with people in a way where they feel comfortable telling me their stories, good or bad.

I look forward to connecting with Tazwell, New Tazwell and Harrogate communities. I expect to be a consistent advocate Of the truth in the news: the good, the bad and the ugly.

I am always available and there are multiple ways of contacting me. Consider me to have an ‘open door’ policy; I’m always here for you, Claiborne County. I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve you all.”

Mills can be contacted via email at samantha.mills@claiborneprogress.net.