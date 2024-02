Rex Benninghoff, 96 Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Rex Benninghoff, age 96, of Speedwell, Tennessee, went to join his beloved daughter Beverly Benninghoff on February 22, 2024. Rex was a veteran of the United States Navy, a Mason and was a member of the Hudson Car Club. He leaves behind many friends whom he loved. All services for Rex Benninghoff will be private. Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Benninghoff family