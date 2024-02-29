Claiborne County Courthouse Reports

Compiled by Samantha Mills.

During the most recent term of Criminal Court, February 20-22, 2024, Claiborne Criminal Court Judge Zachary R. Walden found the following individuals in violation of their supervised release and remanded them to Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) custody:

Morgan Ray was previously convicted of theft over $2,500 and received a 4-year sentence, which was suspended and to be supervised by TDOC. She was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was ordered to serve her 4-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Megan Cruz was previously convicted of theft Under $1,000, Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct. She received an effective 11-month and 29-day sentence, which was suspended and was to be supervised by the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA). She was found guilty of violating the terms of her release. She was ordered to serve her 11-month and 29-day sentence in the custody of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department.

Jessie Combs was previously convicted of Vandalism Over $2,500 and received a 2-year sentence, which was to be served. He was released to supervision after having served 30% of his sentence and was to be supervised by TDOC. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve the balance of his 2-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Sebastian Russell was previously convicted of Sexual Battery. He received a 2-year sentence suspended after having served a 176-day split confinement, which was to be supervised by TDOC. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve his 2-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Brandon Dutcher was previously convicted of Vandalism Under $1,000. He received an effective 11-month and 29-day sentence, which was suspended and was to be supervised by ETHRA. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release. He was ordered to serve his 11-month and 29-day sentence in the custody of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department.

Cynthia Sharp was previously convicted of Burglary, Theft Over $10,000 (2 counts), and theft Over $1,000. She received an effective 11-year sentence, which was suspended after having served 30% of 2 years and one day of the original sentence, which was to be supervised by TDOC. She was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was ordered to serve the balance of her 11-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Joseph Thomas was previously convicted of 2 counts of Burglary. He received an effective 3-year sentence, which was suspended and which was to be supervised by TDOC. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve his 3-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Christopher Pittman was previously convicted of Reckless Aggravated Assault and received a 2-year sentence, which was to be served. He was released to supervision after having served 30% of his sentence and was to be supervised by TDOC. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve the balance of his 2-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Ronald Lee was previously convicted of Reckless Endangerment, Felony Evading Arrest, and Driving on a Suspended License. He received an effective 2-year sentence, which was to be served. He was released to supervision after having served 30% of his sentence and was to be supervised by TDOC. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve the balance of his 2-year sentence in TDOC custody.