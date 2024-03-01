Two New Tazewell men face drug charges Published 3:30 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

On Feb. 27, 2024, detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office-Drug Investigations Division executed a narcotics search warrant at 820 Majestic Way, Apartment 26 in New Tazewell, the residence of Samuel P. Honeycutt.

Detectives gained access to the residence, and upon execution of the search warrant, discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, clonazepam pills, gabapentin pills, scales, repackaging bags and other illegal paraphernalia.

Samuel P. Honeycutt, 55 of New Tazewell was then placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for resale, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance for resale, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Shiver, who was at the apartment at the time, was wanted on an outstanding criminal court warrant from Claiborne county and was arrested at the scene.

Christopher Shiver, 46, of New Tazewell was charged with violation of probation out of criminal court for child abuse and neglect.