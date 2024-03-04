Kentucky community college reopens food pantry Published 4:28 pm Monday, March 4, 2024

News Release

Southeast is pleased to announce the reopening of its food pantry for students on the SKCTC Middlesboro and Knox campuses, thanks to significant donations provided by the Christian Appalachian Project in Corbin, Kentucky.

Donations were received on Monday, February 26, 2024, marking a pivotal moment in addressing food insecurity in the region. Elizabeth Bisceglia, Student Affairs staff member, and Derek Collins, Knox Campus administrator, led the efforts to secure these vital contributions in collaboration with the SKCTC Advancement Office.

“We are incredibly proud of our Southeast employees for their dedication and hard work in securing the two newest food pantries for the Knox and Middlesboro campuses,” says Dr. Rebecca Johnson, vice president of Student Affairs and SKCTC Middlesboro Campus director. “Their efforts demonstrate a deep commitment to supporting our students’ well-being and ensuring they have access to essential resources. Thank you to our staff for going above and beyond to make a positive impact for our students.”

In addition to the new food pantry, Southeast provides support for other non-academic barriers through Chit Chat, an online resource for students seeking assistance with mental health, transportation, and other personalized requests.

For more information about Chit Chat, visit https://southeast.kctcs.edu/current-students/chit-chat/index.aspx.