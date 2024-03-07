Marshall Cosby, 80 Published 4:59 pm Thursday, March 7, 2024

Marshall “Fred” Cosby, age 80, of Harrogate, Tennessee was born on February 23, 1944 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2024. He was saved and a faithful member of Little Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Nellia Cosby, granddaughter Angelica Cosby, and brothers Pete Cosby and Nathan Cosby.

Fred is survived by his 4 children: Teddy Cosby, Amy (Steve) Pendleton, Tim (Kim) Cosby, and Tommy (Amy) Cosby. Grandchildren: Rosalind Cosby, Adam (Charity) Pendleton, Faith (Richars Alan) Hoskins, Izabella Cosby, Ryley Cosby, Alex Cosby, Dylan Fuson, Kaylee Fuson, Kaden Minor. Sisters & Brothers: Larry (Genie) Cosby, Tony (Judy) Cosby, Susie (Carl) Winkleman, Glenda Sue (Harold) Elliot, Irene Cosby, Judy Blankenship, and Terry Cosby. Sister-in-law: Jeanette Cosby and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Fred had a big heart. He was always a giver. If you were in need he was always there to lend a helping hand. He will greatly be missed by his family and friends.

The family will received friends on Wednesday March 6, 2024 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate, TN. The funeral service followed in the chapel with Rev. Shelvie Fultz, Rev. Jackie Daniels, and Rev. Stanley Massengill officiating.

Singers: Little Creek Church and Family

Pallbearers: Adam Pendleton, Mitchell Cosby, Mike Cosby, Jessie Daniels, and Franklin Minor

Honorary Pallbearers: Grandchildren

Graveside service was held at 11 AM on Thursday March 7, 2024 at the Poplar Grove Cemetery in Harrogate.