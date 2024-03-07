Registration opens for Carson-Newman Army ROTC Summer Basic Camp Published 4:01 pm Thursday, March 7, 2024

News Release

Registration is now open for Carson-Newman University’s Army ROTC basic camp this summer. Unlike basic training, the summer camp allows participants to receive payment to attend, six credit hours from Carson-Newman, and an “A” for passing the course.

The camp is designed for college students between their sophomore and junior years. It allows participants to learn more about ROTC without commitment and opens the door to a two-year scholarship.

Participants will experience physical fitness training, basic marksmanship, land navigation, drill & ceremony, first aid, and other various types of training.

Two scheduled camps are offered. The first basic camp is June 28 – July 27, and the second basic camp is July 13—Aug. 11.

For more information or to register, contact Robert Bates at 865-471-3374 or email: rbates@cn.edu