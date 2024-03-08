Tennessee bill would allow schools to dispense whole milk Published 6:47 pm Friday, March 8, 2024

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

The Tennessee Senate is expected to take on legislation allowing public schools to serve whole milk again in Tennessee.

The U.S. House passed a similar measure – called the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act – in December before it was blocked in the Senate waiting for updated U.S. Department of Agriculture school meal standards.

In 2010, the Obama administration instituted rules allowing only skim and 1% milk to be served in schools.

Senate Bill 1914 would allow whole milk and whole chocolate milk to be served.

“They changed the rule that we can legally put whole milk back in schools if it’s in dispensers,” said Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains. “We can’t in little cartons.”