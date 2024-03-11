Delbert Turner, (77), of New Tazewell, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on March 7th, 2024. Delbert was born to Wiley and Louetta Turner, on August 19, 1946, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He had a love and great knowledge of history, and he could sit patiently for hours and teach about those people, places, and things. He was skilled in woodworking. He had a strong personality and a big heart. He loved dogs and took in a few random strays that ended up at his home. He loved the simplicity of life, driving backroads, music, antiques, playing pool, and horseshoes. More than anything he loved to be surrounded by his family. His way of supporting the local police department came from his love of driving fast. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents Wiley and Louetta, and 12 siblings including his twin brother Arnold. Delbert is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley, and five children, daughter Rhonda Conley, and husband Chris, Daughter Jenifer Andrews, son Delbert Turner and wife Tammy, daughter Dellana Sell and husband Gene, daughter Chirsty Turner. Six grandchildren Amber, Deanna, Emily, Jacob, Jackson, and Bella, and two great-grandchildren, TJ, and Ava. Delbert is also survived by his former wife and mother of his first four children, Elaine Neal. We honor him and he will be greatly missed. ~ “For the Lord sees not as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” I Samuel 16:7 There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville. Delbert Turner 1946-2024