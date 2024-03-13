Paul Wilder, 82

Paul Wilder, age 82 of Harrogate, Tennessee went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2024 with his loving family by his side. Paul was saved at an early age at Shawanee Baptist Church. He was a member of Greers Chapel Baptist Church for over 50 years. As a retired insurance salesman for life of Georgia, Paul was known for his love of talking to people. He also loved being in his yard, mowing or tending to his flowers. He loved watching the Tennessee vols, but most of all he loved his family and being a pappy. Paul was proceeded in death by his

Sweetheart and loving wife of almost 50 years Mary Ann Bolton Wilder,

his parents, John and Elizabeth Wilder, brother Oscar Wilder, and sister Louvilla Wilder. Paul is survived by his

Left to deeply mourn his passing are his children Brian Wilder,

Paula (Mitchell) Hatfield and Sherry (Chris) Billingsley.

Grandchildren: Megan (Corey) Lee, Hannah Wilder, Jacob and Caleb Billingsley.

Great grandchildren: Rylan, Bodhi, and Winnie Lee and Amaya Carroll.

Brothers: Don Wilder and Lonnie Wilder.

In addition, he had a host of nephews, nieces and friends that will miss him deeply. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 5PM until 7PM in the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Services will follow Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7PM in the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers

Brian Wilder, Jacob and Caleb Billingsley,

Chris Billingsley, Michael Wilder and Johnny Brooks. Officiant: Reverend David Billingsley.

Singers: Derek and Alisha Massengill. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in the Greers Chapel Cemetery at 11AM with full Military Honors. We want to give a special thanks to Amedisys home health and hospice workers that helped to take care of Paul during this difficult time.