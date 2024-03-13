Springdale students celebrate ‘Hearts Around the World’ Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Throughout February, the second-grade class at Springdale Elementary School in Tazewell participated in “Hearts Around the World.”

Their goal was for this project, our goal was to receive a postcard, unique item or valentine from all fifty states.

“We placed a large map of the United States in the hallway, and every time we received a letter, we read it as a class and placed a heart on that state,” Kristi Poore, a second-grade teacher at Springdale explained in a written statement to the Progress

The class project was shared on social media by the families of students with tremendous success. The class received 145 letters from 45 states (and counting), as well as Italy, Australia, Spain and Canada.

“The students have really enjoyed learning new information about each state, as well as state symbols and landmarks,” Poore wrote. “The students have been sent special items, such as books, stickers, sweet treats, state maps, and much more.”

Poore expressed gratitude for all who responded and helped.

“We appreciate both the people who have sent us mail and those who shared our project with family and friends,” she wrote